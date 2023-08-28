Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres play Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 176 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

St. Louis ranks eighth in the majors with a .427 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 589 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .329.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (3-9) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In 17 starts, Wainwright has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Away Zack Thompson Luis Ortiz 8/25/2023 Phillies L 7-2 Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies L 12-1 Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres - Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres - Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres - Home Miles Mikolas Yu Darvish 9/1/2023 Pirates - Home Dakota Hudson - 9/2/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Rom Bailey Falter 9/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo

