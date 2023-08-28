The San Diego Padres hope to break their three-game losing run against the St. Louis Cardinals (56-75), on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (10-9, 2.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Adam Wainwright (3-9, 8.61 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (10-9, 2.79 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-9, 8.61 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (3-9 with an 8.61 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 41-year-old has put together an 8.61 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings over 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .360 to his opponents.

Wainwright heads into this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this year heading into this outing.

He has not made an outing yet in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

The Padres will send Snell (10-9) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.79, a 2.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.268 in 26 games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the 18th start in a row.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks first, 1.268 WHIP ranks 37th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.

