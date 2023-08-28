Monday's MLB schedule features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Nationals and the Blue Jays, who will be sending Josiah Gray and Kevin Gausman to the mound, respectively.

Keep reading to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the schedule for August 28.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Angels at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Lucas Giolito (7-10) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Taijuan Walker (13-5) when the clubs face off on Monday.

LAA: Giolito PHI: Walker 26 (148 IP) Games/IP 25 (136.2 IP) 4.32 ERA 4.08 9.7 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Angels at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -135

-135 LAA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Yankees at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (3-8) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Reese Olson (2-5) for the matchup between the teams Monday.

NYY: Severino DET: Olson 16 (74.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (68 IP) 7.26 ERA 5.29 7.6 K/9 9.0

For a full preview of the Severino vs Olson matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYY Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (5-11) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will give the start to Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) when the teams meet Monday.

CHW: Kopech BAL: Rodriguez 24 (120 IP) Games/IP 17 (87 IP) 4.95 ERA 5.38 9.2 K/9 9.4

For a full report of the Kopech vs Rodriguez matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -250

-250 CHW Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 9 runs

Nationals at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Gray (7-10) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Gausman (9-8) for the game between the teams Monday.

WSH: Gray TOR: Gausman 25 (135.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (150.1 IP) 3.85 ERA 3.23 7.8 K/9 11.7

For a full preview of the Gray vs Gausman matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -250

-250 WSH Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8 runs

Astros at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-2) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Chris Sale (5-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.

HOU: Javier BOS: Sale 24 (127.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (73 IP) 4.52 ERA 4.68 8.1 K/9 11.1

For a full report of the Javier vs Sale matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Astros at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -135

-135 HOU Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 10 runs

Rangers at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-7) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will look to Tylor Megill (7-7) when the clubs play on Monday.

TEX: Gray NYM: Megill 23 (131.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (91 IP) 3.55 ERA 5.54 7.6 K/9 7.3

For a full report of the Gray vs Megill matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mets

TEX Odds to Win: -145

-145 NYM Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Guardians at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-2) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will give the start to Kenta Maeda (3-7) when the clubs meet on Monday.

CLE: Curry MIN: Maeda 32 (77 IP) Games/IP 15 (74.2 IP) 3.51 ERA 4.22 6.2 K/9 10.6

For a full breakdown of the Curry vs Maeda matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -165

-165 CLE Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (10-9) to the bump as they play the Cardinals, who will look to Adam Wainwright (3-9) when the clubs play Monday.

SD: Snell STL: Wainwright 26 (142 IP) Games/IP 17 (77.1 IP) 2.79 ERA 8.61 11.7 K/9 5.1

For a full breakdown of the Snell vs Wainwright matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Padres at Cardinals

SD Odds to Win: -200

-200 STL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 9 runs

Brewers at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (6-3) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will counter with Jameson Taillon (7-8) when the teams play on Monday.

MIL: Miley CHC: Taillon 17 (87.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (115.2 IP) 3.18 ERA 5.60 6.1 K/9 7.8

For a full breakdown of the Miley vs Taillon matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -125

-125 MIL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Pirates at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (7-13) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will counter with Zack Greinke (1-12) when the clubs meet Monday.

PIT: Oviedo KC: Greinke 26 (145.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (114.2 IP) 4.46 ERA 5.02 8.0 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Royals

PIT Odds to Win: -115

-115 KC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Braves at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (10-4) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (9-9) when the teams face off on Monday.

ATL: Elder COL: Gomber 25 (143.1 IP) Games/IP 26 (136.1 IP) 3.39 ERA 5.48 6.5 K/9 5.7

Vegas Odds for Braves at Rockies

ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +190

+190 Total: 12 runs

Athletics at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Kyle Muller (1-4) to the hill as they face the Mariners, who will counter with Bryan Woo (1-3) when the teams face off on Monday.

OAK: Muller SEA: Woo 13 (59.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (59 IP) 7.28 ERA 4.58 6.5 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -275

-275 OAK Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8 runs

Reds at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-3) to the hill as they take on the Giants, who will hand the ball to Kyle Harrison (0-0) for the game between the teams on Monday.

CIN: Abbott SF: Harrison 15 (85.1 IP) Games/IP 1 (3.1 IP) 3.16 ERA 5.40 9.8 K/9 13.5

Vegas Odds for Reds at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -135

-135 CIN Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Diamondbacks at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (14-5) to the bump as they play the Dodgers, who will look to Bobby Miller (7-3) for the game between the teams Monday.

ARI: Gallen LAD: Miller 27 (168 IP) Games/IP 15 (81.2 IP) 3.11 ERA 3.86 9.6 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -145

-145 ARI Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

