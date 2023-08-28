Nolan Gorman vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nolan Gorman (.152 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 45 walks while batting .237.
- He ranks 117th in batting average, 87th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Gorman has had a hit in 61 of 106 games this season (57.5%), including multiple hits 19 times (17.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games in 2023 (20 of 106), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has had an RBI in 35 games this year (33.0%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (17.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 40 of 106 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|56
|.292
|AVG
|.188
|.376
|OBP
|.278
|.585
|SLG
|.385
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|10
|43
|RBI
|24
|62/22
|K/BB
|70/23
|4
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 2.79 ERA and 184 strikeouts through 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.79), 37th in WHIP (1.268), and second in K/9 (11.7).
