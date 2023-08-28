Willson Contreras vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willson Contreras -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 28 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .253 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 63 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 33 games this year (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|55
|.258
|AVG
|.247
|.345
|OBP
|.351
|.407
|SLG
|.438
|17
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|29
|48/20
|K/BB
|54/24
|5
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (10-9) takes the mound for the Padres in his 27th start of the season. He has a 2.79 ERA in 142 2/3 innings pitched, with 184 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.79), 37th in WHIP (1.268), and second in K/9 (11.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.