Player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Nolan Arenado and others are listed when the San Diego Padres visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:45 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI (135 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .278/.326/.497 slash line on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has put up 139 hits with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .278/.366/.462 on the season.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 28 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-3 2 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has collected 120 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 110 walks. He has driven in 78 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .260/.400/.483 on the year.

Soto hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Aug. 26 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 63 walks and 50 RBI (119 total hits). He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashing .274/.367/.439 so far this season.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

