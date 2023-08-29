The St. Louis Cardinals (56-76) hope to stop their four-game losing run against the San Diego Padres (62-70), at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Padres will give the nod to Seth Lugo (5-6) versus the Cardinals and Zack Thompson (3-5).

Cardinals vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (5-6, 3.70 ERA) vs Thompson - STL (3-5, 3.86 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

Thompson gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing batters.

Thompson is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 1.8 frames per start.

He has had 11 appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

The Padres will send Lugo (5-6) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.70, a 4.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.226.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Lugo has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

