Paul Goldschmidt vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .462.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 128 games this year, with multiple hits in 34.4% of those games.
- Looking at the 128 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 18 of them (14.1%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.8% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has tallied at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (16.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season (56 of 128), with two or more runs 16 times (12.5%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.286
|AVG
|.271
|.393
|OBP
|.339
|.486
|SLG
|.439
|25
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|33
|73/42
|K/BB
|55/26
|6
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Padres give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Lugo (5-6) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.70 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.
