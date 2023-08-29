On Tuesday, Taylor Motter (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

  • Motter has three doubles and five walks while hitting .178.
  • Motter has gotten a hit in 11 of 27 games this year (40.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 27 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in three of 27 games so far this season.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
.205 AVG .147
.244 OBP .216
.256 SLG .176
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
14/2 K/BB 16/3
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 144 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed a 3.70 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
