Willson Contreras vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Willson Contreras (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 45 walks while batting .253.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 87th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- Contreras has recorded a hit in 64 of 110 games this year (58.2%), including 27 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 30.9% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 32.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.259
|AVG
|.247
|.346
|OBP
|.351
|.434
|SLG
|.438
|19
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|29
|48/21
|K/BB
|54/24
|5
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.89 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill (7-13) takes the mound for the Padres in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 43-year-old's 5.28 ERA ranks 51st, 1.489 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
