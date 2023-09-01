Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Friday at Busch Stadium against Mitch Keller, who is projected to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 181 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 417 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 601 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .328.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.69 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.453 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Dakota Hudson (5-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Hudson has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Phillies L 12-1 Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres L 4-1 Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres W 6-5 Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 9/1/2023 Pirates - Home Dakota Hudson Mitch Keller 9/2/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Rom Bailey Falter 9/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves - Away Zack Thompson - 9/6/2023 Braves - Away Miles Mikolas Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves - Away Dakota Hudson Max Fried

