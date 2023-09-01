How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Friday at Busch Stadium against Mitch Keller, who is projected to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 181 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 417 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 601 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .328.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.69 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.453 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals' Dakota Hudson (5-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has two quality starts in six chances this season.
- Hudson has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 12-1
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Zack Wheeler
|8/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Aaron Nola
|8/28/2023
|Padres
|L 4-1
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Blake Snell
|8/29/2023
|Padres
|W 6-5
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Seth Lugo
|8/30/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Rich Hill
|9/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Mitch Keller
|9/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Bailey Falter
|9/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|9/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|-
|9/6/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Spencer Strider
|9/7/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Max Fried
