When the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-73) and St. Louis Cardinals (58-76) meet at Busch Stadium on Friday, September 1, Mitch Keller will get the ball for the Pirates, while the Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson to the hill. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (11-8, 4.01 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (5-1, 4.41 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Cardinals and Pirates matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (-105), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cardinals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Nolan Arenado get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have been favored 23 times and won 15, or 65.2%, of those games.

The Pirates have gone 15-8 (winning 65.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Pittsburgh has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice over the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 24, or 42.9%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Cardinals have won 20 of 46 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+250) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.