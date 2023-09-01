Nolan Arenado and Bryan Reynolds are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet at Busch Stadium on Friday (beginning at 8:15 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 136 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.323/.491 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 141 hits with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .278/.368/.460 slash line so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Keller Stats

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (11-8) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Keller will look to finish five or more innings for the 27th start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.01), 34th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (9.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Aug. 25 8.0 4 0 0 6 1 at Twins Aug. 19 6.0 7 2 2 12 1 vs. Reds Aug. 13 6.0 5 2 1 7 3 vs. Braves Aug. 8 5.0 9 3 3 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 5.0 9 8 8 5 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 28 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 41 walks and 65 RBI (125 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .265/.326/.467 so far this year.

Reynolds hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 30 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has recorded 104 hits with 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .269/.310/.442 so far this year.

Hayes takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Royals Aug. 28 4-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

