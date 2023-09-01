Illinois BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Illinois BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.
Looking to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.
While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.
Games to Bet on Today
Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSDET (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Rockets (-7.5)
- Rockets Moneyline: -350
- Pistons Moneyline: +260
- Total: 226.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Liberty Flames vs. Oregon Ducks
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Spread Favorite: Oregon (-17.5)
- Oregon Moneyline: -1000
- Liberty Moneyline: +625
- Total: 67.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: BSWI, BSIN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bucks (-7.5)
- Bucks Moneyline: -300
- Pacers Moneyline: +230
- Total: 259.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Hampton Pirates vs. Drexel Dragons
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Drexel (-14.5)
- Total: 139.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Mavericks (-3.5)
- Mavericks Moneyline: -150
- Jazz Moneyline: +125
- Total: 245.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
North Alabama Lions vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Lubbock, Texas
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Texas Tech (-18.5)
- Total: 144.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Pasadena, California
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Spread Favorite: Michigan (-1.5)
- Michigan Moneyline: -125
- Alabama Moneyline: +105
- Total: 45.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. TCU Horned Frogs
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: TCU (-24.5)
- Total: 149.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Timberwolves (-1.5)
- Timberwolves Moneyline: -125
- Knicks Moneyline: +105
- Total: 223.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Spread Favorite: Washington (-3.5)
- Washington Moneyline: -175
- Texas Moneyline: +145
- Total: 63.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.