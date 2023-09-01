Illinois BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Illinois BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.
If you're looking to bet on a game game today but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games in Illinois Today
DePaul Blue Demons vs. UConn Huskies
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Storrs, Connecticut
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: UConn (-23.5)
- Total: 138.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: 76ers (-10.5)
- 76ers Moneyline: -550
- Bulls Moneyline: +400
- Total: 224.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Akron Zips vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: DeKalb, Illinois
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5.5)
- Total: 149.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
UIC Flames vs. Murray State Racers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Murray, Kentucky
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Murray State (-2.5)
- Total: 140.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPN+,NBCS-CHI+,BSSO (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Predators (-275)
- Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+220)
- Total: 6.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Illinois State Redbirds vs. Drake Bulldogs
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Des Moines, Iowa
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Drake (-12.5)
- Total: 138.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Northwestern Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- TV Channel: BTN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Illinois (-5.5)
- Total: 142.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.