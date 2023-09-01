Illinois BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Illinois BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Looking to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game.
Games in Illinois Today
Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: 76ers (-10.5)
- 76ers Moneyline: -550
- Bulls Moneyline: +400
- Total: 225.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Chicago State Cougars
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Chicago State (-3.5)
- Chicago State Moneyline: -165
- UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline: +140
- Total: 144.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.