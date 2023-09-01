On Friday, Nolan Arenado (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 136 hits, batting .276 this season with 52 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

In 69.3% of his games this season (88 of 127), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (29.1%) he recorded at least two.

In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.9%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.4% of his games this season, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 52 games this season (40.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .292 AVG .258 .341 OBP .305 .494 SLG .488 26 XBH 26 12 HR 14 41 RBI 46 47/19 K/BB 44/16 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings