Paul Goldschmidt vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .368, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .460.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- In 86 of 130 games this year (66.2%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 45 of those games he had more than one (34.6%).
- In 18 games this year, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 42 games this year (32.3%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season (57 of 130), with two or more runs 16 times (12.3%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|63
|.286
|AVG
|.271
|.395
|OBP
|.339
|.480
|SLG
|.439
|25
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|33
|75/44
|K/BB
|55/26
|6
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 28th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 179 strikeouts through 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.01), 34th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
