On Friday, Tyler O'Neill (.345 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .231 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

O'Neill has recorded a hit in 37 of 59 games this year (62.7%), including eight multi-hit games (13.6%).

In 11.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

O'Neill has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (20.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.1%).

He has scored in 19 games this season (32.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .245 AVG .216 .342 OBP .290 .451 SLG .340 11 XBH 8 5 HR 2 7 RBI 9 30/15 K/BB 31/10 2 SB 2

