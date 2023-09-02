Saturday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (58-77) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (62-73) at Busch Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Cardinals taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on September 2.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Drew Rom (0-2, 8.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Thomas Hatch (1-1, 3.20 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 7, Pirates 6.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 30, or 45.5%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 15-16 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 603 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule