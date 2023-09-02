Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will look to find success Thomas Hatch when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 182 total home runs.

St. Louis' .426 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

St. Louis is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (603 total).

The Cardinals are 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Cardinals' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's third-highest WHIP (1.449).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will look to Drew Rom (0-2) in his third start this season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres L 4-1 Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres W 6-5 Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 9/1/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Home Dakota Hudson Mitch Keller 9/2/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 9/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves - Away Zack Thompson - 9/6/2023 Braves - Away Miles Mikolas Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves - Away Dakota Hudson Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.