The St. Louis Cardinals (58-77) will rely on Nolan Arenado when they host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (62-73) at Busch Stadium on Saturday, September 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Pirates have +125 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Drew Rom - STL (0-2, 8.00 ERA) vs Thomas Hatch - PIT (1-1, 3.20 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Cardinals' game versus the Pirates but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cardinals (-155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to take down the Pirates with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.45.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nolan Arenado hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 30, or 45.5%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a 15-16 record (winning 48.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 107 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (42.1%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 22-29 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.