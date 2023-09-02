In the matchup between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Toledo Rockets on Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Fighting Illini to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Illinois vs. Toledo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Illinois (-9.5) Over (45.5) Illinois 31, Toledo 16

Week 1 Big Ten Predictions

Illinois Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Fighting Illini's implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Fighting Illini put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.

As 9.5-point or greater favorites last season, Illinois went 3-1.

A total of four of Fighting Illini games last season went over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 45.5 points, 1.5 higher than the average total in Illinois games last season.

Toledo Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 26.7%.

The Rockets won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

Toledo didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 9.5-point or larger underdogs last year.

The Rockets and their opponent combined to hit the over six out of 14 times last season.

Last season, Toledo's games resulted in an average scoring total of 54.2, which is 8.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Fighting Illini vs. Rockets 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois 24.2 12.8 23.9 11.9 27.6 12.8 Toledo 31.3 25.1 40.8 20.2 17 7

