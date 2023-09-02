Illinois vs. Toledo: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Toledo Rockets (0-0) will look to upset the Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Toledo matchup.
Illinois vs. Toledo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Illinois vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Toledo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-9.5)
|46
|-350
|+260
|DraftKings
|Illinois (-9.5)
|45.5
|-375
|+295
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-9.5)
|45.5
|-385
|+300
|PointsBet
|Illinois (-9.5)
|-
|-333
|+260
|Tipico
|Illinois (-9)
|-
|-370
|+290
Illinois vs. Toledo Betting Trends
- Illinois went 8-5-0 ATS last season.
- When playing as at least 9.5-point favorites last season, the Fighting Illini had an ATS record of 3-1.
- Toledo won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover nine times.
- The Rockets did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
