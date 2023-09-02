The Toledo Rockets (0-0) will look to upset the Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46 points.

Illinois vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Illinois vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Illinois vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Illinois went 8-5-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 9.5-point favorites last season, the Fighting Illini had an ATS record of 3-1.

Toledo won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover nine times.

The Rockets did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

