The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Thomas Hatch and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Thomas Hatch

Thomas Hatch TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 136 hits, batting .274 this season with 52 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Arenado has reached base via a hit in 88 games this season (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

Looking at the 128 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 24 of them (18.8%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has driven in a run in 50 games this year (39.1%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 52 games this season (40.6%), including eight multi-run games (6.3%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 61 .288 AVG .258 .336 OBP .305 .486 SLG .488 26 XBH 26 12 HR 14 41 RBI 46 48/19 K/BB 44/16 1 SB 1

