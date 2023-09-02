On Saturday, Nolan Gorman (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Thomas Hatch. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Thomas Hatch

Thomas Hatch TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .233 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 47 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

In 56.9% of his games this year (62 of 109), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (17.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 18.3% of his games in 2023 (20 of 109), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has driven in a run in 36 games this year (33.0%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 56 .280 AVG .188 .367 OBP .278 .555 SLG .385 22 XBH 18 14 HR 10 44 RBI 24 69/24 K/BB 70/23 4 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings