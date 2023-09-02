Northern Illinois vs. Boston College: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 2
The Boston College Eagles (0-0) are 8.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0). The point total is set at 50.5 for the game.
Boston College ranked 13th-worst in total offense (311.6 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 68th with 378.6 yards allowed per game. With 32.8 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked 19th-worst in the FBS last season, Northern Illinois were forced to lean on its 73rd-ranked offense (27.3 points per contest) to keep it competitive.
Northern Illinois vs. Boston College Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Boston College
|-8.5
|-110
|-110
|50.5
|-110
|-110
|-350
|+260
Week 1 MAC Betting Trends
Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats
- Northern Illinois compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Huskies won their only game last year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- In Northern Illinois games last year, combined scoring went over the point total nine times.
- Northern Illinois was an underdog four times last season and won once.
- Northern Illinois played as an underdog of +260 or more once last season and lost that game.
Northern Illinois Stats Leaders
- Harrison Waylee put up big numbers on the ground last year, rushing for 899 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games.
- Antario Brown piled up 689 rushing yards (6.3 yards per carry) and seven TDs.
- Last year Kacper Rutkiewicz reeled in 26 balls on 39 targets for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
- Cole Tucker was targeted 79 times leading to 46 catches, 630 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.
- On defense C.J. Brown, who was on the field for 12 games, collected 63 tackles and one interception.
- With 49 tackles, three TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 12 games, Daveren Rayner was an important contributor on defense last year.
- Devonte O'Malley was on the field for 12 games and registered 25 tackles, three TFL, and five sacks.
- Michael Kennedy was a key contributor on D last year, with 23 tackles, five TFL, and six sacks.
