The Boston College Eagles (0-0) host the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Boston College ranked 12th-worst in scoring offense last season (17.8 points per game), but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 100th with 30.3 points allowed per contest. Northern Illinois totaled 373.1 yards per game on offense last season (79th in the FBS), and it ranked 81st defensively with 395.7 yards allowed per game.

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ACC Network.

Northern Illinois vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Northern Illinois vs. Boston College Key Statistics (2022)

Northern Illinois Boston College 373.1 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.6 (121st) 395.7 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.6 (47th) 190.4 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 64.5 (131st) 182.7 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.1 (52nd) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 26 (123rd) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (103rd)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders (2022)

Ethan Hampton threw for an average of 66.5 pass yards per contest and threw for seven touchdowns last season.

Harrison Waylee racked up five rushing touchdowns on 74.9 yards per game last season.

Last season Antario Brown rushed for 689 yards. He also scored seven total touchdowns.

Cole Tucker averaged 52.5 receiving yards and collected four receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Kacper Rutkiewicz averaged 36.0 receiving yards on 3.2 targets per game in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

Shemar Thornton worked his way to 327 receiving yards (27.3 ypg) last season.

Boston College Stats Leaders (2022)

Phil Jurkovec had a passing stat line last year of 1,711 yards with a 59.5% completion rate (147-for-247), 11 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and an average of 142.6 yards per game.

Pat Garwo III racked up 403 rushing yards (33.6 per game) and three touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 29 catches for 241 yards.

Alex Broome collected 225 rushing yards on 50 carries and one touchdown last season.

In the previous season, Zay Flowers grabbed 78 passes (on 128 targets) for 1,077 yards (89.8 per game). He also found the end zone 12 times.

Jaelen Gill amassed 388 yards on 27 grabs. He was targeted 44 times, and averaged 32.3 receiving yards per game.

George Takacs grabbed 26 passes on 46 targets for 256 yards and one touchdown, averaging 21.3 receiving yards per game.

