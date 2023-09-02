Northern Illinois vs. Boston College: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) will look to upset the Boston College Eagles (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. Northern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northern Illinois vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Northern Illinois vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-8.5)
|50.5
|-350
|+260
|DraftKings
|Boston College (-8.5)
|50.5
|-340
|+270
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-8.5)
|50.5
|-360
|+280
|PointsBet
|Boston College (-8.5)
|-
|-333
|+260
|Tipico
|Boston College (-8.5)
|-
|-350
|+270
Northern Illinois vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois went 4-8-0 ATS last season.
- The Huskies covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.
- Boston College put together a 4-8-0 ATS record last year.
- The Eagles were favored by 8.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.
Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+1300
|Bet $100 to win $1300
