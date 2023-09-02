The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) will look to upset the Boston College Eagles (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. Northern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Illinois vs. Boston College Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Alumni Stadium

Northern Illinois vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Boston College (-8.5) 50.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Boston College (-8.5) 50.5 -340 +270 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Boston College (-8.5) 50.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Boston College (-8.5) - -333 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Boston College (-8.5) - -350 +270 Bet on this game with Tipico

Northern Illinois vs. Boston College Betting Trends

  • Northern Illinois went 4-8-0 ATS last season.
  • The Huskies covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.
  • Boston College put together a 4-8-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Eagles were favored by 8.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +1300 Bet $100 to win $1300

