When the Penn State Nittany Lions play the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 2, our projection model predicts the Nittany Lions will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Penn State vs. West Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (-20.5) Over (49.5) Penn State 40, West Virginia 18

Penn State Betting Info (2022)

The Nittany Lions have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this contest.

The Nittany Lions won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing four times.

As a 20.5-point or greater favorite, Penn State had one win ATS (1-2) last year.

Nittany Lions games hit the over nine out of 13 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 2.9 fewer than the average total in last season's Penn State contests.

West Virginia Betting Info (2022)

The Mountaineers have a 11.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mountaineers went 6-6-0 ATS last year.

Mountaineers games hit the over six out of 12 times last season.

The average total points scored in West Virginia games last year (49.5) is nine points higher than the total for this matchup.

Nittany Lions vs. Mountaineers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 35.8 18.2 33.9 15.4 38.6 21.6 West Virginia 30.6 32.9 39.2 35.2 22 30.7

