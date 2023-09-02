Heading into round three at the 2023 Portland Classic, Perrine Delacour is in the lead with a score of -14. Watch as the action continues from Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon.

How to Watch the 2023 Portland Classic

Start Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET Venue: Columbia Edgewater Country Club

Columbia Edgewater Country Club Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Par/Distance: Par 72/6,467 yards

Par 72/6,467 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Portland Classic Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Perrine Delacour 1st -14 63-67 Linn Grant 2nd -13 65-66 Megan Khang 3rd -12 66-66 Gina Kim 4th -10 64-70 Elizabeth Szokol 4th -10 68-66

Portland Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 11:30 AM ET Sung-hyun Park (-4/54th), Bianca Pagdanganan (-4/54th) 4:40 PM ET Elizabeth Szokol (-10/4th), Ally Ewing (-10/4th) 4:30 PM ET Chanettee Wannasaen (-10/4th), Charley Hull (-10/4th) 4:20 PM ET Gina Kim (-10/4th), Madelene Sagstrom (-10/4th) 4:10 PM ET Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-9/11th), Atthaya Thitikul (-9/11th) 4:00 PM ET Yuka Saso (-9/11th), Carlota Ciganda (-9/11th) 3:50 PM ET Danielle Kang (-9/11th), Nanna Madsen (-9/11th) 3:40 PM ET Xiyu Lin (-8/17th), Moriya Jutanugarn (-8/17th) 3:30 PM ET Lauren Hartlage (-8/17th), Caroline Inglis (-8/17th) 3:20 PM ET Ariya Jutanugarn (-8/17th), Pavarisa Yoktuan (-8/17th)

