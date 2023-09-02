The Austin Peay Governors (0-0) visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (0-0) at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Southern Illinois ranked 50th in total offense (388.5 yards per game) and 38th in total defense (343.5 yards allowed per game) last year. Austin Peay put up 31.5 points per game offensively last year (35th in the FCS), and it surrendered 22.7 points per game (35th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics (2022)

Southern Illinois Austin Peay 388.5 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471.6 (25th) 343.5 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.2 (16th) 122.2 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.6 (9th) 266.4 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234 (43rd) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (125th) 4 (15th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (15th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Nic Baker had 2,745 passing yards (249.5 per game), a 69% completion percentage, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Romeir Elliott churned out 476 rushing yards (43.3 per game) and three touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 22 catches for 191 yards.

Javon Williams Jr. ran for 415 yards on 121 carries (37.7 yards per game), with nine rushing touchdowns last year. He also made his name known on the passing side with 28 receptions for 245 yards (22.3 per game).

In the previous season, D'Ante' Cox grabbed 46 passes (on 45 targets) for 696 yards (63.3 per game). He also found the end zone three times.

Avante Cox also impressed receiving last season. He had 45 receptions for 613 yards and eight touchdowns. He was targeted 139 times.

Bryce Miller's stat line last year: 394 receiving yards, 37 catches, two touchdowns, on 35 targets.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders (2022)

Mike Diliello threw for 2,480 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in with his legs, accumulating eight touchdowns while racking up 454 yards.

CJ Evans Jr. averaged 58.8 rushing yards per game and accumulated six rushing touchdowns.

Jevon Jackson rushed for 571 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Drae McCray averaged 92.8 receiving yards and collected nine receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

James Burns caught 37 passes last season on his way to 475 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Trey Goodman caught 34 passes on his way to 401 receiving yards and four touchdowns a season ago.

