The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) hit the road to take on the Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

On offense, Texas Tech was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS by averaging 461.5 yards per game. It ranked 108th on defense (425.5 yards allowed per game). While Wyoming ranked 56th in total defense with 370.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking 14th-worst (313.6 yards per game).

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on CBS.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Key Statistics (2022)

Texas Tech Wyoming 461.5 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.6 (110th) 425.5 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.6 (65th) 158.9 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.4 (44th) 302.5 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.2 (125th) 24 (119th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (33rd) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (103rd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Donovan Smith's previous season stat line: 1,506 passing yards (115.8 per game), 147-for-222 (66.2%), 12 touchdowns and eight picks.

Last season Tahj Brooks took 148 carries for 693 yards (53.3 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

SaRodorick Thompson put up 684 rushing yards on 140 carries and seven touchdowns last season.

Jerand Bradley reeled in 51 catches for 744 yards (57.2 per game) while being targeted 85 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Xavier White tacked on 572 yards on 45 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 64 times, and averaged 44 receiving yards per game.

Myles Price grabbed 51 passes on 76 targets for 513 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 39.5 receiving yards per game.

Wyoming Stats Leaders (2022)

Andrew Peasley averaged 121.1 passing yards per contest and tossed 10 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 26.1 yards on the ground per game with two rushing touchdowns.

Titus Swen averaged 79.9 rushing yards and collected eight rushing touchdowns.

Last season Dawaiian McNeely rushed for 356 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Joshua Cobbs was targeted 5.7 times per game and piled up 407 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Treyton Welch caught 22 passes last season on his way to 308 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland played his way to one receiving touchdown and 299 receiving yards (23 ypg) last season.

