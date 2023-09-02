The New Mexico State Aggies (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

New Mexico State sports the 34th-ranked defense this season (41.0 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 19th-best with 30.0 points per game. Western Illinois ranked second-worst in scoring offense (13.6 points per game) and sixth-worst in scoring defense (38.7 points per game allowed) last season.

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Illinois vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Western Illinois vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics (2022)

Western Illinois New Mexico State 273.5 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.8 (101st) 463.4 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.2 (37th) 88.4 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.6 (57th) 185.1 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.2 (120th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (103rd)

Western Illinois Stats Leaders (2022)

Clay Bruno averaged 122.2 passing yards per outing and tossed seven touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 177 yards on the ground with one touchdown.

Erin Collins averaged 29.8 rushing yards and collected one rushing touchdown.

Naseim Brantley was targeted 5.5 times per game and collected 903 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Jafar Armstrong caught 28 passes last season on his way to 363 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Jaylin Jackson averaged 15.8 receiving yards per game on 2.5 targets per game a season ago.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has racked up 248 yards (248.0 ypg) on 16-of-27 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 29 rushing yards (29.0 ypg) on 14 carries.

Ahmonte Watkins has carried the ball two times for a team-high 95 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Star Thomas has been handed the ball eight times this year and racked up 42 yards (42.0 per game). He's also helped out in the passing game with two grabs for 20 yards

Jonathan Brady's team-leading 48 yards as a receiver have come on two catches (out of four targets).

Trent Hudson has caught two passes for 43 yards (43.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jordin Parker has a total of 40 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing one pass and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed New Mexico State or Western Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.