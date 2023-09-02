On Saturday, Willson Contreras (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Thomas Hatch. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Thomas Hatch

Thomas Hatch TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .256 with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 66 of 112 games this season (58.9%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (31.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (9.8%).

In 33.9% of his games this year (38 of 112), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .264 AVG .247 .347 OBP .351 .452 SLG .438 21 XBH 21 8 HR 8 26 RBI 29 50/21 K/BB 54/24 5 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings