Andrew Knizner vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Andrew Knizner and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .249.
- In 60.7% of his 56 games this season, Knizner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In 16.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Knizner has an RBI in 18 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year (21 of 56), with two or more runs six times (10.7%).
Other Cardinals Players vs the Pirates
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.269
|AVG
|.227
|.313
|OBP
|.269
|.452
|SLG
|.466
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|12
|25/5
|K/BB
|25/5
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 147 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 28th of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.20 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed nine scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 37th, 1.276 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 39th.
