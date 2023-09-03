Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field against Joshua Palacios and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 185 total home runs.

St. Louis is ninth in MLB, slugging .426.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .253 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (609 total runs).

The Cardinals rank 10th in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.

St. Louis has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).

The Cardinals average MLB's third-highest WHIP (1.451).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Thompson makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Padres L 4-1 Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres W 6-5 Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 9/1/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Home Dakota Hudson Mitch Keller 9/2/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 9/3/2023 Pirates - Home Zack Thompson Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves - Away Zack Thompson - 9/6/2023 Braves - Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves - Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds - Away Zack Thompson Brandon Williamson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.