On Sunday, September 3 at 2:15 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (58-78) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73) at Busch Stadium. Zack Thompson will get the ball for the Cardinals, while Johan Oviedo will take the hill for the Pirates.

The Cardinals have been listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+125). The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (3-5, 3.92 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-13, 4.20 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 30, or 44.8%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a record of 15-17 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (46.9% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 46, or 42.6%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won 22 of 51 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

