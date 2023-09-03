In the contest between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, September 3 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Scarlet Knights to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Northwestern vs. Rutgers Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+6) Over (39.5) Rutgers 22, Northwestern 21

Week 1 Big Ten Predictions

Northwestern Betting Info (2022)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 35.1% chance to win.

The Wildcats compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Northwestern went 5-4 as underdogs of 6 points or greater last season.

In Wildcats games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

The average total for Northwestern's games last season was 48.4 points, 8.9 more than this game's over/under.

Rutgers Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Scarlet Knights a 69.0% chance to win.

The Scarlet Knights compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record last year.

Rutgers won once ATS (1-1) when favored by 6 points or more last year.

A total of six of Scarlet Knights games last season hit the over.

The point total average for Rutgers games last season was 46.4, 6.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Wildcats vs. Scarlet Knights 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rutgers 17.4 29.3 23.3 28.7 11.5 29.8 Northwestern 13.8 28.3 13 30.5 11.2 25.8

