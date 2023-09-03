The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

  • Palacios is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), Palacios has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Palacios has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in one of 11 games.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
.250 AVG .429
.250 OBP .467
.313 SLG .714
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
3 RBI 3
1/0 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
  • The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 28th of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.20 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went nine scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.20), 39th in WHIP (1.276), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
