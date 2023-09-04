MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Monday, September 4
Monday's MLB schedule includes the Houston Astros taking on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
If you're looking for how to watch today's MLB action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Kansas City Royals (42-96) play host to the Chicago White Sox (53-84)
The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.272 AVG, 35 HR, 71 RBI)
|KC Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-155
|+131
|9.5
The Chicago Cubs (73-64) take on the San Francisco Giants (70-67)
The Giants will hit the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.320 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.288 AVG, 20 HR, 50 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-139
|+118
|9
The Texas Rangers (76-60) face the Houston Astros (77-61)
The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.273 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.289 AVG, 26 HR, 99 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-113
|-107
|9.5
The Oakland Athletics (42-95) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (75-62)
The Blue Jays will take to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Monday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.242 AVG, 23 HR, 57 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 21 HR, 82 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-191
|+161
|8.5
The Cincinnati Reds (71-68) play host to the Seattle Mariners (77-59)
The Mariners will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.270 AVG, 19 HR, 73 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.285 AVG, 24 HR, 88 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-166
|+141
|10.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (83-54) host the Boston Red Sox (71-66)
The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.285 AVG, 22 HR, 89 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+120
|8.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (70-67) face the Colorado Rockies (50-86)
The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.284 AVG, 24 HR, 65 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-261
|+213
|8.5
The Cleveland Guardians (66-71) take on the Minnesota Twins (71-66)
The Twins hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.228 AVG, 16 HR, 59 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+114
|8
The Pittsburgh Pirates (63-74) face the Milwaukee Brewers (76-60)
The Brewers hope to get a road victory at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 19 HR, 67 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.278 AVG, 17 HR, 70 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-180
|+155
|-
The San Diego Padres (65-73) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (75-61)
The Phillies will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.190 AVG, 39 HR, 88 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-113
|-107
|9
The Los Angeles Angels (64-73) take on the Baltimore Orioles (85-51)
The Orioles will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-183
|+155
|9
