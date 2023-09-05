Tuesday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (90-46) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (59-78) at 7:20 PM ET on September 5. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 victory for the Braves, who are favored by our model.

The Braves will give the ball to Mike Soroka and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (6-10, 4.66 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO

Cardinals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Cardinals have come away with 24 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (615 total, 4.5 per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.67 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule