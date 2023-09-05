Nolan Gorman -- .097 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Pirates.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .230 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 48 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 56.8% of his 111 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 20 games this year (18.0%), homering in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has driven in a run in 37 games this season (33.3%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (36.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 56 .274 AVG .188 .361 OBP .278 .537 SLG .385 22 XBH 18 14 HR 10 46 RBI 24 70/25 K/BB 70/23 4 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings