Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 73 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the hill, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .254 with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 87th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

In 58.4% of his games this season (66 of 113), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (24.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .260 AVG .247 .345 OBP .351 .445 SLG .438 21 XBH 21 8 HR 8 26 RBI 29 51/21 K/BB 54/24 5 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings