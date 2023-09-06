Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will try to out-hit Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 190 home runs.

St. Louis ranks ninth in the majors with a .428 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 625 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.68) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.450 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Dakota Hudson (5-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Hudson will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 9/1/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Home Dakota Hudson Mitch Keller 9/2/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 9/3/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Zack Thompson Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves W 10-6 Away Miles Mikolas Mike Soroka 9/6/2023 Braves - Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves - Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds - Away Zack Thompson Brandon Williamson 9/10/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas - 9/11/2023 Orioles - Away Dakota Hudson Grayson Rodriguez

