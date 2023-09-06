Spencer Strider will take the mound for the Atlanta Braves (90-47) on Wednesday, September 6 versus the St. Louis Cardinals (60-78), who will answer with Dakota Hudson. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -300, while the underdog Cardinals have +240 odds to play spoiler. Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (16-4, 3.62 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (5-1, 4.02 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -310 +250 - 9.5 BetMGM -300 +240 Braves (-2.5) 9

A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cardinals (+240) -- will win the contest. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to take down the Braves with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $34.00.

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 123 games this season and won 82 (66.7%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 3-2 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (43.1%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Cardinals this season with a +240 moneyline set for this game.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+240) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+275) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+220) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

