Paul Goldschmidt -- batting .243 with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on September 6 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .365, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .451.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
  • In 65.7% of his games this year (88 of 134), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 46 of those games (34.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 18 games this season (13.4%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 32.8% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has notched at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 58 games this year (43.3%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 64
.277 AVG .274
.385 OBP .344
.462 SLG .440
25 XBH 23
12 HR 10
37 RBI 34
80/46 K/BB 57/27
6 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Strider (16-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 245 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.62), sixth in WHIP (1.054), and first in K/9 (13.8).
