The St. Louis Cardinals (61-78) will be looking for a series sweep when they clash with the Atlanta Braves (90-48) at Truist Park on Thursday, September 7 at 7:20 PM ET. Adam Wainwright will get the ball for the Cardinals, while Max Fried will take the mound for the Braves.

The favored Braves have -350 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +260. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at -110 odds). The game's total is listed at 10.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (6-1, 2.52 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-10, 8.10 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 124 times and won 82, or 66.1%, of those games.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Atlanta has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cardinals have come away with 26 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Richie Palacios 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

