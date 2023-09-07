Sportsbooks give the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) the advantage on Thursday, September 7, 2023 against the Detroit Lions (0-0). Kansas City is favored by 5 points. This contest has a listed total of 53.5 points.

Before the Chiefs square off against the Lions, take a look at their betting trends and insights. The Lions' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Kansas City vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV Info: NBC

Chiefs vs. Lions Betting Insights

Kansas City was 7-10-0 against the spread last year.

As 5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs went 5-7 against the spread last year.

Kansas City had eight of its 17 games hit the over last season.

Detroit's record against the spread last year was 10-5-0.

The Lions were an underdog by 5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

In 17 Detroit games last season, 10 of them hit the over.

Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Noah Gray - - - - 14.5 (-115) - Richie James Jr. - - - - 21.5 (-105) - Travis Kelce - - - - 69.5 (-118) - Patrick Mahomes II 281.5 (-115) 2.5 (+145) - - - - Jerick McKinnon - - 16.5 (-120) - 23.5 (-111) - Skyy Moore - - - - 42.5 (-111) - Isiah Pacheco - - 49.5 (-111) - 9.5 (-118) - Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - - - 39.5 (-118) - Justin Watson - - - - 14.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.