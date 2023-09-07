The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Braves.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 91 hits, batting .233 this season with 43 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 113 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.7% of those games.

He has homered in 19.5% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his chances at the plate.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 37.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.6%.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Braves

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 58 .274 AVG .194 .361 OBP .283 .537 SLG .428 22 XBH 21 14 HR 13 46 RBI 30 70/25 K/BB 75/24 4 SB 4

